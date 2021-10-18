Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM Must Urgently Rule Out Director-General’s Speculation Of A Return To Level 4 For Auckland

Monday, 18 October 2021, 12:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Prime Minister must urgently rule out the Director-General of Health’s comments this morning that Level 4 restrictions were being actively considered for Auckland despite the Government saying only days ago there would be no return to Level 4, says National Party Leader Judith Collins.

“How can we have the Covid-19 Response Minister ruling out a return to Level 4 one day and the Director-General of Health saying it is was being actively considered the next? This is descending into farce and the Prime Minister must come clean with New Zealanders.

“Aucklanders are in their ninth week of lockdown with no end in sight and no certainty or reassurance from their missing-in-action Prime Minister, who clearly has no idea how dire the situation is in Auckland. Ambiguous musings about returning to Level 4 from the Director-General of Health create a huge amount of stress and uncertainty for locked-down Aucklanders.

“If the Director-General of Health is going to be wheeled out on a Monday morning to set the scene for the 4pm announcement then he needs to get his lines straight.

“The Prime Minister repeatedly says the Government takes all his official health advice, but in contrast he has said that not all his advice is taken and that, ‘It’s like a marriage. You might disagree behind closed doors, but you don’t do it out in public.’

“I’m calling on the Prime Minister to urgently release, in full, all the public health advice that the Government claims it is basing its decision on so we can have confidence in the decisions they are making on our behalf.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Declaring Premature Victory


Sure enough, Saturday’s Vaxathon was a barrel of fun and a throwback not merely to the Telethons of the past. It also revived memories of those distant days of early 2020, when we were all carefully wiping down our groceries, not touching our faces, washing our hands for 20 seconds and responding to level four lockdowns by putting teddy bears in the window for the benefit of the little kids walking by in their family bubbles. Those were the days, when the Team of Five Million felt like a real, organic thing... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Economy: Inflation highest in over a decade
The consumers price index rose 2.2 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3 percent rise in the December 2010 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Increases Climate Aid Contribution
The Government is making a four-fold increase in the support it provides to countries most vulnerable to the climate emergency, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


CPay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 