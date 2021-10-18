A Simple Question For Ardern On Auckland
Monday, 18 October 2021, 4:32 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Jacinda Ardern needs to say what level of vaccination
is required to move in two weeks, otherwise she is just
making it up as she goes,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“The Prime Minister either doesn’t know
or won’t tell us what the plan is, and at this point
it’s not clear which would be worse.
“Ardern said
that Auckland needs two more weeks at Alert Level 3, with
current restriction levels, so the vaccine has time to
‘take hold,’ whatever that means. A simple question for
Ardern is what number does that mean?
“Eighty nine
per cent single dose doesn’t cut it, so what does? Ardern
is now saying she will announce a long-term plan on Friday,
67 days into an outbreak. She is making it up as she goes,
and Aucklanders are paying the price of
uncertainty.
“Either that, or Jacinda Ardern has the
answer but won’t tell. It’s patronising command and
control at its worst. Ashley Bloomfield, when asked for
modelling of when Auckland would reach 90 per cent, was
arrogant in the extreme, telling reporters that it would
reach 90 when it reached 90, before back-pedalling and still
not answering the question.
“A much better approach
would be to set a Freedom Day when we’ll be opening up.
The Government should simply say, you don’t have to get
vaccinated by December 1st, but it’s highly recommended.
That’s the day we lift
restrictions."
