National Launches Back In Business Plan

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown.

National’s ‘Back in Business’ plan contains a package of urgent measures to ensure businesses survive the next 12 months, and includes a clear, detailed strategy to update our approach and unleash our economy.

“The Government needs to provide businesses with two things: support and certainty,” Ms Collins says.

“Businesses need support to address the immediate costs that this and previous lockdowns have imposed on them, and certainty that by the end of next month at the latest, we will be in a position to reopen our economy and our borders.

“Businesses don’t want pity and they don’t want handouts. They just want a fair go. They want to be trusted to get on with the job of creating value, serving their customers, and employing others.

“With our vaccination rates finally increasing, there is now light at the end of the Covid tunnel. We need to make sure we don’t fall at the final hurdle by allowing this lockdown to destroy thousands more otherwise viable businesses.

“If we want those businesses to be around once we are through this pandemic, we need to act.”

Highlights of National’s plan include:

1. Immediate support to help businesses survive the lockdown.

2. Short term tax cuts and incentives for businesses and workers.

3. Targeted support for hospitality, accommodation, tourism and events.

“We are also calling on the Government to commit to reopening our economy once we achieve National’s vaccination milestone of 85–90 per cent, or 1 December, whichever comes first.

“We need to give businesses certainty and clarity about when restrictions will lift, and when our businesses can get back to work.”

Back in Business plan attached.

