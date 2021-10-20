Parliament

Health Reforms Bill Introduced To Parliament

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Little

Minister of Health

Hon Peeni Henare

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health)

Legislation central to fixing the health system has been introduced into Parliament by Health Minister Andrew Little.

“Rebuilding the public health system is critical to laying the foundations for a better future for all New Zealanders,” Andrew Little said.

“We need a system that works for everybody, no matter who you are or where you live.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how critical public health is. This bill gives it the attention and resources it needs.”

The Pae Ora Healthy Futures Bill replaces the 20 District Health Boards with a new Crown organisation, Health New Zealand, providing a national health service with a strong focus on primary health care.

The bill also establishes an independent Māori Health Authority that will work in partnership with Health New Zealand.

“For too long the kind of healthcare you receive has depended on where you live and our health system has been about trying to treat people in hospitals for conditions that could have, and should have, been dealt with sooner,” Andrew Little said.

“We need a system that works for everyone, and that is what we are building.”

“These changes will transform Māori health,” Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Henare said.

“Experiences with the health system stop many Māori going to the doctor when they should, and that costs lives.

“These changes recognise the role of Iwi-Māori Partnership Boards and that Māori should be able to exercise tino rangatiratanga and mana motuhake when it comes to planning and decision-making for health services at a local levels,” Peeni Henare said.

“Giving people a real say in the type of services they have is critical, and the bill provides for communities to come together in locality networks, which can work with Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority to develop services that work for local people,” Andrew Little said.


The legislation also establishes an expanded Public Health Agency within the Ministry of Health to lead public health strategy, as well as an expert advisory committee on public health.

The Ministry of Health will continue to act as the health system’s chief steward, providing policy advice to the Government and regulating and monitoring the way the health system works.

The bill will have full select committee consideration, is expected to be passed next year, and will come into effect on July 1.

Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist


It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>

RNZ: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Cabinet decision on Covid-19 alert levels


Northland will move to level 2 at 11.59pm on 19 October. Waikato will be held at level 3, to be reviewed on Friday. Auckland will remain in level 3 with current restrictions for another two weeks... More>>

Government: Red Tape Cut To Boost Housing Supply
First home buyers are set to benefit from changes to planning rules being advanced by the Government and the National Party that will enable more medium density housing and cut red tape that acts as a barrier to development... More>>

Economy: Inflation highest in over a decade
The consumers price index rose 2.2 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3 percent rise in the December 2010 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter... More>>

Government: New Zealand Increases Climate Aid Contribution
Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


