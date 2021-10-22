Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Extends Hardship Assistance For Low Income Workers

Friday, 22 October 2021, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Income limits for Hardship Support through the Ministry of Social Development have been temporarily lifted so more people can recieve assistance.

“Cabinet has agreed to make it easier for low income workers to recieve assistance for items such as food and other emergency costs,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“We know the extended COVID-19 restrictions are having an impact on low income households who tend to have less certainty of work. Currently a single person working 30 hours per week on the minimum wage is not eligible for hardship assistance from Work and Income. We’re lifting the income limits for assistance to 40 hours at the minimum wage, or $800 per week and $1600 per week for a couple with or without children.

“Expanding the income limits for Hardship Support will mean more low income individuals and families will be able to get support.

“The temporary income eligiblity criteria will come into force from 1 November for four months. 28 February 2022 will be the last day the increased limits will apply.

“To ensure people who are not currently accessing support from MSD are aware of the availability of hardship assistance to meet immediate and essential needs, MSD will run a comprehensive communications campaign.

“This is an investment of $9.6 million into low income workers. We expect there to be up to 25,000 more grants made by MSD to people not currently receiving help from MSD, for needs such as food, clothing and additional costs for electricity.

“We are continuing to monitor need in the community and will respond quickly where it arises,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Government has already bolstered support for those affected by the Delta outbreak with more than $38 million allocated to support community organisations responding to needs in the community.

Special Needs Grant and Advance Payment of Benefit gross weekly income limits

Family circumstances

Current gross weekly income limit

New gross weekly income limit[1]

Single, 16 - 17 years

$514.41

$640

Single, 18+ years

$591.20

$800

Married, civil union or de facto couple (with or without children)

$858.72[2]

$1600

Sole parent, 1 child

$717.40

$1100

Sole parent, 2+ children

$755.82

$1400

Table Two: Recoverable Assistance Payment gross annual income limits

Family circumstances

Current gross annual income limit

New annual income limit

Single, 16 - 17 years

$26,749.32

$33,280

Single, 18+ years

$30,742.40

$41,600

Married, civil union or de facto couple (with or without children)

$44,653.44

$83,200

Sole parent, 1 child

$37,304.80

$57,200

Sole parent, 2+ children

$39,302.64

$72,800

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed


NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>





 
 

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:



National: Launches Back In Business Plan
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 