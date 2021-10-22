Speech Notes – COVID-19 Funding Boost To Protect Maōri Communities

Hon Peeni Henare

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health)

Minita mō Whānau Ora

Mihi - Tēnā koutou katoa

As you have heard from the Prime Minister, the new protection framework will support us to keep people safe especially our vulnerable communities and minimize the impact COVID-19 has on business and our day to day lives.

If you want to protect yourself, your whanau and your community from this deadly virus, high vaccination rates is the only way you can do this in order to protect our whānau.

That’s why I’m pleased to announce a $120m fund to support Māori communities to fast-track vaccination efforts and prepare for the new COVID-19 Protection Framework.

$60 million will go towards further supporting our Māori vaccination rates and a further $60 million will support Māori and Iwi-led initiatives to protect our communities against COVID-19.

Our kuia, kaumatua are leading the way and now we need the rest of the whānau to do the same.

Currently, 67% (384,711) of the eligible Māori population have had at least one dose, of those 46% (265,424) are now fully vaccinated.

Koinei te wā. The time is now.

