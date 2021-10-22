Speech Notes – COVID-19 Funding Boost To Protect Maōri Communities
Friday, 22 October 2021, 10:22 am
Speech: New Zealand Government
Hon Peeni Henare
Associate
Minister of Health (Māori
Health)
Minita mō Whānau
Ora
Mihi - Tēnā koutou katoa
As you
have heard from the Prime Minister, the new protection
framework will support us to keep people safe especially our
vulnerable communities and minimize the impact COVID-19 has
on business and our day to day lives.
If you want to
protect yourself, your whanau and your community from this
deadly virus, high vaccination rates is the only way you can
do this in order to protect our whānau.
That’s why
I’m pleased to announce a $120m fund to support Māori
communities to fast-track vaccination efforts and prepare
for the new COVID-19 Protection Framework.
$60 million
will go towards further supporting our Māori vaccination
rates and a further $60 million will support Māori and
Iwi-led initiatives to protect our communities against
COVID-19.
Our kuia, kaumatua are leading the way and
now we need the rest of the whānau to do the
same.
Currently, 67% (384,711) of the eligible Māori
population have had at least one dose, of those 46%
(265,424) are now fully vaccinated.
Koinei te wā. The
time is
now.
