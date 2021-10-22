ACT Welcomes More Regular Resurgence Payments

ACT’s Small Business spokesperson and business owner Chris Baillie has welcomed the Government’s decision to double the resurgence support payment and to pay it fortnightly.

ACT has argued since early September that the payment should be available every week that a business is under Alert Level 4 or 3 and should extend to Alert Level 2 for hospitality businesses.

“Businesses are doing it tough through no fault of their own and it’s only right that the Government has stepped up with further resurgence payments”, says Mr Baillie.

“Auckland is facing more time in lockdown and rent, rates, electricity, and other costs haven’t stopped.

“It’s one thing to hope for a recovery when lockdowns eventually lift, but businesses need to keep their working capital in tact so they’re still around to benefit from it.

“Hospitality businesses face additional burdens even under lower alert levels. The requirements for spacing, and a single server per table mean they can often open legally, but not profitably. More staff need to be employed for single service rules. Fewer people are allowed in the premises.

“While businesses have also received the wage subsidy, that doesn’t entirely cover wages and most businesses are having to top it up, with no money coming in.

“The increase to the minimum wage this year means the subsidy is worth less than it was last year.

“The uncertainty is almost too much for most business owners to take.

“This Government talks about kindness and mental health. Business owners are struggling and there’s nothing kind about it.”

