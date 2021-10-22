ACT Welcomes More Regular Resurgence Payments
Friday, 22 October 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
ACT’s Small Business spokesperson and business owner
Chris Baillie has welcomed the Government’s decision to
double the resurgence support payment and to pay it
fortnightly.
ACT has argued since early September that
the payment should be available every week that a business
is under Alert Level 4 or 3 and should extend to Alert Level
2 for hospitality businesses.
“Businesses are doing
it tough through no fault of their own and it’s only right
that the Government has stepped up with further resurgence
payments”, says Mr Baillie.
“Auckland is facing
more time in lockdown and rent, rates, electricity, and
other costs haven’t stopped.
“It’s one thing to
hope for a recovery when lockdowns eventually lift, but
businesses need to keep their working capital in tact so
they’re still around to benefit from
it.
“Hospitality businesses face additional burdens
even under lower alert levels. The requirements for spacing,
and a single server per table mean they can often open
legally, but not profitably. More staff need to be employed
for single service rules. Fewer people are allowed in the
premises.
“While businesses have also received the
wage subsidy, that doesn’t entirely cover wages and most
businesses are having to top it up, with no money coming
in.
“The increase to the minimum wage this year
means the subsidy is worth less than it was last
year.
“The uncertainty is almost too much for most
business owners to take.
“This Government talks
about kindness and mental health. Business owners are
struggling and there’s nothing kind about
it.”
