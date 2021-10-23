Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Won’t Investigate Cancelled Cancer Procedures

Saturday, 23 October 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Andrew Little’s lack of interest in cancer procedures cancelled over the lockdown is callous and negligent, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“In response to parliamentary questions, the Health Minister has said it is not ‘in the public interest’ to determine how many people on the Faster Cancer Treatment pathway have had their surgical procedures cancelled.

“The entire point of the Faster Cancer Treatment pathway is to urgently refer patients who are highly suspected of having cancer. They are the among the last people who can afford to have their treatments delayed or cancelled.

“We know that there are 29 patients in the Bay of Plenty DHB alone whose procedures for suspected or confirmed cancer were delayed, according to official information I’ve obtained.

“What is it about cancer that this Minister is missing?

“None of his 12 flimsy health indicators include cancer despite it being the greatest killer. He’s called the Cancer Society “off the planet”. Under his watch, Pharmac has said it is considering new cancer medicines not being made free in public hospitals for the 50 children a year that need chemotherapy. My member’s bill has huge public support to fix this problem, including support from the ACT, Māori and Green parties to go to select committee.

“The 85,000 people who have had inpatient procedures cancelled in the past year need an urgent plan to catch up on their treatment, and funding to do so.

“The Minister could begin by reallocating the $6 million cost of 20 consultants from one consulting firm to work on the health system restructuring. That alone would buy a lot of cancelled cancer CT scans and MRIs.

“Minister Little needs to get his priorities straight and give some certainty and a plan to the high-need cancer patients his system is leaving behind.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 