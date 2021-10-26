Teachers Let Down By Lack Of Saliva Testing
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 7:28 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Many teachers in Auckland are still waiting for COVID
test results to return before they are able to return to
school,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Every
teacher has to return a negative nasal pharyngeal test
before returning to the classroom.
“If saliva
testing has been available for teachers, they’d have been
able to have faster and more comfortable testing. Instead,
many are still waiting for test results.
“The
Government’s slow uptake of saliva testing has let
teachers down. Saliva testing is only available for border
workers.
“Until just days ago the COVID-19
Saliva Testing website specifically stated in bright red
writing “Please
note funded saliva testing is also not available to teachers
(including early childhood centres.)”
“Despite
teachers still not being eligible, that sentence has now
been removed from the website after ACT alerted journalists
to the specific omission of teachers.
“Once again
we’ve been let down by a Government that won’t embrace
new technology and moves at a snails pace.”
A
screen shot of the now deleted paragraph about teachers on
the saliva testing website can be found
here.
