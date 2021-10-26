Waikeria Prison Riot Costs Taxpayers A ‘criminal’ $46.6m
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Figures released in the Department of Corrections’
Annual Report show the costs of damage caused by the
Waikeria Prison riot have blown up to more than $46 million,
says National’s Corrections spokesperson Simeon
Brown.
“The cost of damage caused by the Waikeria
Prison riot is eye-watering at an estimated cost of $46.6
million.
With a maximum insurance payout available to
Corrections of $23 million, taxpayers are left more than $23
million out of pocket.
“This is completely
unacceptable given Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis allowed
the riot to continue for six days, destroying the entire
upper jail.
“The Government’s failure to take
action sooner has resulted in an unnecessary cost to
taxpayers.
“The damage caused to the upper jail saw
considerable loss of property and costs incurred in damages
to property, plant and equipment of $18.4 million, with
business continuity costs another $20.4
million.
“The demolition cost is on top of this,
according to documents released to National under the
Official Information Act.
“The whole situation at
Waikeria was a Kelvin Davis catastrophe from start to
finish. Here we are now, months later, footing the bill for
his incompetence.
“The Minister has proven time and
again that he is capable only of opening the doors to let
prisoners out.
“It’s criminal.”
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/Annual_Report_2020_2021_Final_Web_1.pdf
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/20211013_Waikeria_Prison_Riot_Costs..pdf
