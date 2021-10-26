Time To End The Lottery Of Human Misery
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
It’s time to end the lottery of human misery that is
MIQ, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris
Bishop, ahead of the Government’s announcement of
long-awaited changes to the failed system.
“More
than 100 people with Covid are isolating at home in Auckland
right now, yet fully vaccinated travellers with no Covid
have to spend 14 days in MIQ. This system makes no sense. It
is unfair and illogical.
“Data I revealed last week
shows that fully vaccinated travellers to New Zealand
present a negligible risk to the community, particularly a
community with Covid already circulating. Just two out of
thousands of fully vaccinated travellers to New Zealand have
tested positive for Covid in MIQ on day eight or later since
August 23.
“Thousands of New Zealanders have been
shut out of their country of birth thanks to the inequitable
lottery of human misery that is MIQ. The Government must
make substantial changes to the system.
“A good
place to start would be to implement National’s plan of
fully vaccinated travellers with negative pre-departure
tests and negative post-arrival tests being allowed to
either isolate at home for a week (from medium-risk
jurisdictions) or be free to go without self-isolation
altogether.
“National’s plan would allow thousands
of Kiwis to come home for Christmas, reuniting families and
boosting tourism and business.
“It’s time to
reopen New Zealand to the world. We can’t remain stuck in
isolation forever. It’s time to start tearing down the
barriers of Fortress New Zealand and bring Kiwis
home.”
