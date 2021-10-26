Heartless Child Funeral Decision Shows Bloomfield Has Lost Perspective
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 5:25 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“When a Government denies the grieving parents of an
8-year-old boy who died from a long battle with cancer any
family support at the funeral – it shows it has lost all
perspective,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“I
wrote to Ashley Bloomfield on behalf of constituents in my
electorate whose 8-year-old son died after a
six-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. The Director General
of Health has the ability to make exceptions, but he
refused.
“The parents, who are grieving an
unimaginable loss, asked for a relative to join them from
Blenheim for the funeral. The relative is the aunty of the
boy who died and the sibling of one of his parents - one of
their only living relatives.
“Multiple applications
have been denied. The Ministry of Health does not recognise
‘aunt’ as immediate family.
“The Ministry of
Health can’t see the wood for the trees. Its bureaucrats
need to stop ticking boxes and filling in forms, step back
and look at this for what it is. A family grieving the
greatest loss anyone could imagine.
“The family is
not asking for an MIQ space. The family member would be
entering Auckland – not leaving the COVID
hotspot.
“I am pleading COVID Response Minister
Chris Hipkins, Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda Ardern to be
kind. Show some humanity. Allow this family to grieve
together the loss of an 8-year-old boy.
“The funeral
is tomorrow. This is now urgent – there is one flight left
she can make, and the Government needs to
act.”
