COP This, Minister – New Zealand Needs Real Results From Glasgow

With COP26 beginning next week, New Zealanders will be looking for meaningful and tangible results, says National’s Climate Change spokesperson Stuart Smith.

“National were very pleased with the recently announced free trade agreement with the United Kingdom, and I hope that our COP26 delegation, which is double the size of the FTA team, comes back with something just as good, if not better.

“National’s plan released today, is all about what we would do at COP26. Our plan will back our farmers, promote the use of carbon markets and bilateral agreements, seek greater action and commitment from the bigger emitting countries and open our doors to new technology, such as carbon capture

“These measures will ensure that New Zealand actually starts to reduce emissions in an affordable and effective way, as well as reaching our goal of net-zero by 2050.

“National has always been supportive of pragmatic and effective climate change action. We signed up to the Paris Agreement in 2015 and whole-heartedly supported the Zero Carbon Act in 2019.

“But we now need action, not more talk. The Government must ensure New Zealand takes action based on the latest available science, rather than simply talking about it some more.

“I hope that the Minister and his delegation reads and considers National’s plan, which would deliver real and meaningful results to New Zealand’s emissions profile.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/Nationals_Plan_for_the_Glasgow_Climate_Conference.pdf

© Scoop Media

