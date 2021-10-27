COP This, Minister – New Zealand Needs Real Results From Glasgow
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
With COP26 beginning next week, New Zealanders will be
looking for meaningful and tangible results, says
National’s Climate Change spokesperson Stuart
Smith.
“National were very pleased with the recently
announced free trade agreement with the United Kingdom, and
I hope that our COP26 delegation, which is double the size
of the FTA team, comes back with something just as good, if
not better.
“National’s plan released today, is
all about what we would do at COP26. Our plan will back our
farmers, promote the use of carbon markets and bilateral
agreements, seek greater action and commitment from the
bigger emitting countries and open our doors to new
technology, such as carbon capture
“These measures
will ensure that New Zealand actually starts to reduce
emissions in an affordable and effective way, as well as
reaching our goal of net-zero by 2050.
“National has
always been supportive of pragmatic and effective climate
change action. We signed up to the Paris Agreement in 2015
and whole-heartedly supported the Zero Carbon Act in
2019.
“But we now need action, not more talk. The
Government must ensure New Zealand takes action based on the
latest available science, rather than simply talking about
it some more.
“I hope that the Minister and his
delegation reads and considers National’s plan, which
would deliver real and meaningful results to New Zealand’s
emissions profile.”
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/Nationals_Plan_for_the_Glasgow_Climate_Conference.pdf
