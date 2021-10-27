Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Don’t Freak Out, ShakeOut

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan is challenging more people to join the almost 650,000 who have already signed up to take part in the nation-wide ShakeOut drill, happening tomorrow.

“ShakeOut, New Zealand’s annual national earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi, is a great opportunity for all of us to put our preparedness to the test.

“By practising Drop Cover Hold keeping yourself safe in an earthquake becomes second nature,” Kiri Allan said.

“For those of you who live, work or play near the coast, ShakeOut is a chance to familiarise yourself with your evacuation route so you know exactly where to go when a tsunami happens.

“Last year, Matatā School in Bay of Plenty led our national ShakeOut drill, and a few months later, on 5 March, many of those children and their families had to evacuate from a real tsunami threat.

“It was really heartening to hear that doing ShakeOut empowered those tamariki and gave them confidence to do the right thing on the day.

“ShakeOut is also a great time to make a household emergency plan – which is easier than it sounds.

“If you’ve had a korero with your whanau, flatmates, or neighbours about how you can help each other in an emergency, great; that’s a plan.

“We recognise that COVID-19 is front of mind at the moment, but it’s important we don’t lose sight of the other emergencies that can happen in Aotearoa.

“And remember when an earthquake or tsunami happens, it’s still important to stay safe from COVID-19, so make sure you have face coverings and hand sanitiser in your grab bag, and continue to physical distance if you need to evacuate.”

The 2021 Colmar Brunton Disaster Preparedness Survey shows that while Kiwis are doing well at knowing the right actions to take in an earthquake or tsunami, household preparedness has fallen after spiking last year. This follows a similar pattern to the Canterbury and Kaikōura-Hurunui earthquakes, and suggests complacency is kicking in.

“Many of you will have felt the 5.9 earthquake last Friday. Patterns show that Kiwis tend to get themselves prepared after a big emergency happens. We need to flip this around.

“Just a little bit of preparation can make a huge difference when a disaster happens,” Kiri Allan said.

Kiri Allan will take part in ShakeOut 2021 with Year 7 & 8 students pupils at Thorndon School in Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces


The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>

ALSO:





 
 

Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:



 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 