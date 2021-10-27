Government Too Slow To Re-open Schools
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government is wrong to keep most children out of
school in Auckland until 15 November at the earliest,
National’s Education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith
says.
“The “plan” announced today is a vague
suggestion that primary and intermediate schools might begin
to open on 15 November, and no plan at all for years 9 and
10 – critical years of early adolescence when learning
habits are formed.
“Keeping kids out of school in
Auckland for so long is doing more harm than
good.
“Auckland’s kids have become the collateral
damage from our slow vaccination uptake and the
Government’s utter failure to plan and prepare for the
Delta outbreak.
“After two months out of the
classroom, more and more students are disengaging, and with
each passing week we are losing more kids from the education
system.
“With only three out of five students in New
Zealand attending school regularly at the best of times, we
cannot sustain further disruption and loss of
momentum.
“While many schools have put a huge effort
into online learning, for far too many students it is just
not working.
“Some parents and students will worry
about the risks of returning during an outbreak, especially
for the unvaccinated under-12s, but my sense is that far
more parents and students are worried about the risk of not
returning – the loss of interest and enthusiasm, the
loneliness, the mental strain.
“The Government is
misguided in being ultra-cautious in reopening schools.
Waiting for nearly everyone to get around to getting
vaccinated is too slow.
“We need more urgency on
this important
issue.”
