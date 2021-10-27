Sector Calls For Major Changes To ACC Operations

The Green Party has written to the new chair of the board of ACC, with 27 organisations and individuals, calling for major internal changes to the way ACC operates.

“ACC was originally established over 50 years ago to support people with a no-fault basis, but this is far from what it delivers today,” says Green spokesperson for ACC Jan Logie.

“Today’s reporting provides evidence of a pattern of breaches of privacy within ACC, which suggests urgent changes are required to organisational culture and practice in order to safeguard personal and medical information. Public confidence in ACC is crucial to the continued provision of care and support to New Zealanders.

“Together with support from 27 organisations and individuals, we have written to Hon Steve Maharey with significant concerns with how ACC is currently operating, but with hope to highlight the changes that can be made to improve the lives of many people in Aotearoa.

“The reports over the last several months of privacy breaches, extensive backlogs, and the traumatising battle just to get support shows the agency is letting too many people fall through the cracks. The Green Party is also calling for an urgent debate today on ACC’s privacy breaches.

“There are steps that can be done right now, such as reviewing the sensitive claims process, limiting staff access to private medical records and claims, and investigating if ACC’s focus on driving down costs has adversely affected wellbeing outcomes for women, Māori, Pasifika and disabled people.

“The one-size-fits-all approach to injuries is not appropriate, and we urge the chair to review the procurement model for rehabilitative treatment so that they focus on the whole of the person and not just the specific manifestation of the injury.

“We acknowledge that many of these inequities in levels of support do require legislative changes, but as the incoming chair of the board, we urge Hon Maharey to consider the operational decisions he can make that would have a positive influence on the wellbeing and health outcomes of thousands of people across Aotearoa.

