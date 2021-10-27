ACC Minister Struggles With Maths
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 2:37 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACC Minister’s claims that it's appropriate for
1414 staff to have access to sensitive claims just don’t
add up,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson
Brooke van Velden.
“ACT revealed through Written
Parliamentary Questions that 1414 staff have access to
27,000 active sensitive claims each year.
“If those
cases were divided among 1414 staff, they would only be
dealing with 19 cases per year each.
“Surely
productivity at ACC is better than staff handling 19 cases
each. Let’s imagine they did one case a week, then
they’d only need 540
“ACC should limit the number
of people who access these files. There should be specialist
people who deal with these claims.
“The fewer people
who know a secret, the less likely it is to get
out.
“Under questioning in Parliament today the
Minister admitted there was work to do and that she has
concerns.
“Carmel Sepuloni’s answer is to write a
letter to the new Chair. ACT says she should take some
responsibility. Ensure that fewer people have access to
these sensitive and private medical details.
“New
Zealanders deserve sensitivity, dignity and privacy when
seeking help for sensitive
claims.”
