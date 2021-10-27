Govt Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory
safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities
receive three waters services that meet their needs,
Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark
announced today.
“The future three waters system
needs to promote consumer interests and ensure
infrastructure is delivered in a way that is efficient,
affordable and resilient. To achieve this, the Government is
considering whether economic and consumer protection
regulation is needed, and how any new laws could be
designed,” David Clark said.
“The discussion
document, released today, is critical as I want to ensure
that the voices of consumers and communities are
incorporated throughout the design of the three waters
regulatory system - to promote accountability and
transparency.
“New Zealanders should expect a
certain level of service when they contact a water supplier
with a query or complaint, and clear communication about
planned or unplanned network outages.
“I also want
to be proactive by putting in place economic regulation for
the three waters sector. This will promote delivery of
efficient, effective, and innovative infrastructure and
services, with an overall aim of protecting consumer
interests,” David Clark said.
The discussion
document, along with an easy-to-read summary and details on
how to have your say, is available on the Ministry of
Business, Innovation and Employment’s website.
Public
consultation is open until 20 December
2021.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying
National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>
Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>
ALSO: