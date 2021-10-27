What On Earth Is Going On At ACC, Minister?
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
ACC’s breach of claim data, in which private
information was allegedly shared by staff for the purposes
of mocking and demeaning the injuries of claimants, is the
latest in a string of serious incidents that demand answers
from the Minister responsible, says National’s ACC
spokesperson Simon Watts.
“The sharing of personal
information from ACC claimants is totally unacceptable under
any circumstances, and people are especially appalled this
data, including sensitive claims, was then shared on social
media groups.
“This year, ACC has already been
accused of mishandling sensitive information, and the failed
rollout of their Next Generation Case Management has
reportedly left staff crying in hallways and leaving ACC in
huge numbers.
“Public confidence in ACC is critical
to the system functioning, and claimants and providers are
quickly losing faith.
“Every New Zealand worker,
driver and business-owner pays into ACC – they deserve a
system they can have faith in. Sadly, that trust is quickly
going down the drain as ACC buries its collective head in
the sand – alongside the Minister – and remains adamant
it’s doing a good job maintain public
trust.
“ACC’s annual reviews, released last week,
show it has once again failed to meet its duties of
confidence to vulnerable groups of New
Zealanders.
“It’s time Carmel Sepuloni started
paying attention to what’s going on in her portfolio and
takes urgent action to restore public confidence in
ACC.”
