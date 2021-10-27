New Health Committee Divisive And Unnecessary
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 4:22 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
"The Government’s insistence that a new Select
Committee be set up to consider the health care reforms
because it wants greater Māori representation is divisive
and sets a dangerous precedent,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“The Select Committee that considers this
legislation should be focussed on ensuring there is good
health care for all New Zealanders.
“Health Minister
Andrew Little is effectively saying that if an MP is not
Māori then they’re not qualified to consider the
legislation.
“All people should be free and equal.
According to this Government some are more equal than others
and some are more able to consider how we get better health
care based on who their grandparents were.
“The
Health Select Committee considers every other health matter,
so why not this?
“This will set a terrible
precedent. It will mean that Parliament has bought into a
belief system where membership of a group is more important
than the common humanity that unites
us.”
