Green Advocacy Tilts Balance In Favour Of Small Businesses
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 6:21 pm
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party’s amendment to the COVID-19 Response
(Management Measures) Legislation Bill has been adopted by
the Government today.
"After intense work on the
Finance and Expenditure Committee, we've had a win that
tilts the balance towards small businesses instead of their
commercial landlords," says Green spokesperson for small
business and Auckland Central MP Chlöe
Swarbrick.
“The Government has adopted the 18 August
backdate from my SOP into their own, which will require
commercial landlords to negotiate commercial rent reductions
backdated to the beginning of this lockdown.
“But we
think the Government should go further and backdate these
commercial tenancy negotiations to March 2020, when Aotearoa
first went into lockdown.
“That would be tangible
action to support those who work for a living, instead of
just those who own for a living.”
The Green Party
also has SOPs on residential rent freezes and extending
eligibility for overseas voters who have been stuck overseas
through no fault of their own.
"We will continue to be
a strong voice for those who have been disproportionately
impacted by the COVID-19
pandemic.”
© Scoop Media
