Green Advocacy Tilts Balance In Favour Of Small Businesses

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 6:21 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party’s amendment to the COVID-19 Response (Management Measures) Legislation Bill has been adopted by the Government today.

"After intense work on the Finance and Expenditure Committee, we've had a win that tilts the balance towards small businesses instead of their commercial landlords," says Green spokesperson for small business and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The Government has adopted the 18 August backdate from my SOP into their own, which will require commercial landlords to negotiate commercial rent reductions backdated to the beginning of this lockdown.

“But we think the Government should go further and backdate these commercial tenancy negotiations to March 2020, when Aotearoa first went into lockdown.

“That would be tangible action to support those who work for a living, instead of just those who own for a living.”

The Green Party also has SOPs on residential rent freezes and extending eligibility for overseas voters who have been stuck overseas through no fault of their own.

"We will continue to be a strong voice for those who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

