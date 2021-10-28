National Halts Labour’s Local Government Power Grab
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 8:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National has forced the Government to back down on an
electoral power grab buried in a Covid bill.
“The
Government proposed to give itself the power to repeatedly
delay local body elections through a change hidden quietly
in the Covid Response (Management Measures) Legislation
Bill,” says National’s Local Government spokesperson
Christopher Luxon.
“The bill allowed the Government
to adjourn local elections multiple times without constraint
– and not just in an election year, but the year after as
well.
“As an example, it would have let the
Government delay one of next year’s council elections by
six weeks at a time, right through to the end of
2023.
“The Government has now buckled under the
pressure and will delete that clause from the
bill.
“The apparent reason for this draconian change
was so local elections can be more flexibly managed during a
pandemic – forgetting that both the Government and
councils already have flexibility around
elections.”
Covid Response spokesman Chris Bishop
says it is ridiculous that electoral changes were included
in the bill in the first place.
“We argued it was
outrageous Labour would use a sweeping Covid bill, being
rammed through Parliament under a shortened timeframe, with
almost no proper public consultation, to make an enduring
electoral change.
“Hopefully the Government’s
sudden reversal is a sign they’ll do the same on its Three
Waters asset grab plan, and listen to the tens of thousands
of New Zealanders demanding that it be dumped – but we
won’t hold out much
hope.”
