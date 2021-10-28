Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Investment Framework Aligns With Govt’s 2050 Carbon Neutrality Goal

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for ACC

A new framework will align investment decisions by the Crown Financial Institutions (CFIs) to reflect the Government’s goal of a carbon neutral New Zealand by 2050.

The Crown Responsible Investment Framework has been issued to the NZ Super Fund, the Accident Compensation Corporation, the Government Superannuation Fund and the National Provident Fund, which collectively manage over $100 billion of investments on behalf of New Zealanders.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. The CFIs play a crucial role in managing New Zealand’s financial wealth to promote intergenerational equity and we expect our sovereign funds to be leaders in the transition to a low carbon economy,” Grant Robertson said.

“The Framework has been developed with the CFIs. It provides for these investors to transition their portfolios and commit to net zero emissions by 2050. We do expect the CFIs to set ambitious carbon reduction targets for their portfolios, consistent with Government policy, the Paris Agreement and global investment leadership over time. In the case of fossil fuel reserve owners, reduction targets should also address emissions from the end-use of their products.

“The leadership of the CFIs have assured me they recognise the level of ambition we expect, and I am confident they will meet their goals. However, we reserve the right to use other tools to strengthen our expectations should this be required in the coming years.”

“While the Framework is focused on climate change commitments, it may evolve in time to other aspects of Environmental, Social and Governance factors where Government policy sets the basis of society’s expectations of responsible investment practice,“ ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni said.

“The CFIs will now formally respond to me by setting out how they will give effect to the Framework over the following five years to 2025 initially and explain how they expect to transition on the pathway from 2025 to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” Grant Robertson said.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/Enduring_Letter_of_Expectations_to_Crown_Financial_Institutions_in_relation_to_Responsble_Invesmtent.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 

Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:



 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 