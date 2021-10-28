Parliament

Kiwi Sustainable Housing Project Featured At COP26

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Housing

A new low carbon housing initiative launched today by Kāinga Ora is one of only 17 worldwide initiatives to be showcased in the COP26 ‘Build Better Now’ virtual pavilion at UN Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced.

Ngā Kāinga Anamata has been identified by the United Nations as an exemplar global sustainability project and will feature at COP between October 31 – 12 November.

“If New Zealand is to reach its climate change goals, including net zero carbon by 2050, the building and construction sector must play its part,” Megan Woods said.

“The building and construction sector currently accounts for around 20% of New Zealand’s carbon emissions. These are emissions not only created when buildings are constructed, but through the operational energy use over their lifetime.

“Ngā Kāinga Anamata, meaning ‘homes of the future’ will see five, three-level public housing buildings developed in Auckland’s Glendowie, constructed entirely from modern sustainability materials and systems to achieve both Passive House standard and net zero energy.

“Ngā Kāinga Anamata is leading the way, validating assumptions and demonstrating to the industry that future carbon emission targets can be achieved through construction materials and systems available today.

“The houses will demonstrate that a low carbon environment can be achieved through different construction technologies, and the project will provide valuable insights to the industry on what is possible.

“What is even more significant about this Kāinga Ora pilot is that these healthy and energy-efficient buildings will deliver a real solution to the cost of power bills for our most vulnerable people.

“The warm, dry and comfortable state homes designed through Ngā Kāinga Anamata will make the most of sustainability technology such as solar panels and passive heating and cooling systems to greatly reduce energy bills for the people living in them.

“Led by Kāinga Ora in collaboration with the construction industry, Ngā Kāinga Anamata will gather significant insights that will shape the way we construct buildings and communities in the future,” says Megan Woods.

Construction on the project will begin next year and is due to be completed by 2024.

More information here on Ngā Kāinga Anamata.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/Attachment__Nga_Kainga_Anamata_5_Systems__COP26__Sustainability_Report_Final.pdf

© Scoop Media

