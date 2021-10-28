Parliament

Over 2,600 New Police Officers On The Frontline

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Poto Williams

Minister of Police

The Government’s record investment in Police has resulted in 2,695 new police officers on the frontline with the graduation of 36 new officers from Wing 347 today, Police Minister Poto Williams says.

“Police work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe, whilst also being vital to our COVID-19 response. Police provide the ultimate public service - and I would like to congratulate Wing 347 on joining the Service at this critical time,” Poto Williams said.

“It is particularly heartening to see that once again over 50 per cent of today’s graduates are women, demonstrating Police’s commitment to reflecting the communities they serve.

“Our Government’s record investment in Police has meant that the Police workforce is larger than it has ever been under any previous government. This has meant more officers on the beat than ever before tackling gangs and organised crime, getting gang leaders off our streets, and seizing guns from criminals.

“I also want to acknowledge our Police officers for their role in the COVID-19 response, from manning checkpoints, to reassurance visits, to compliance checks. To our officers – thank you.

“Last month we announced a $45 million investment in frontline safety to speed up Police’s new Tactical Response Model. Consultation on the Model has ended, and I look forward to seeing it trialled in districts ahead of ultimately being rolled out across the country. We can never eliminate the risk from policing – but as Police Minister, I want to ensure Police have the people, resources, and legislation they need to do their job,” Poto Williams said.

The new constables will start work on the frontline in their districts on Monday 8 November.

They are being dispersed to districts as follows:

Northland – 2, Tamaki Makaurau – 14, Waikato – 1, Bay of Plenty – 6, Eastern – 1, Central – 2, Wellington – 5, Tasman – 1, Canterbury – 2, Southern – 2

