Robertson’s Head-in-the-sand Approach To Struggling Businesses A Disgrace

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Minister of Finance and his Government remain clueless about the plight of businesses in Auckland grappling with the ever-lengthening lockdown, says National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly.

“Almost 10,000 businesses closed in August and, despite what Grant Robertson tried to claim today, this is definitely not on par with pre-Covid times.

“The Minister has tried to use the number of formal liquidations to mask the reality of the damaged being caused by this never-ending lockdown, failing to realise that most businesses that close for good don’t go through a formal liquidation.

“If the Minister is receiving any calls and emails from Auckland businesses desperately asking for help, as I have all too frequently, then he is squarely not listening to them. He has upped the Resurgence Support Payment but only made the increased payment available for application from November 12.

“How many more businesses is he willing to see shut down in the two weeks until that date?

“Businesses need cash now. Businesses are what keep our nation going.

“If the Minister had a heart he would know that doing everything he can to keep them afloat is the best thing for the entire country.

“It makes a damn-sight more sense than spending $710 million on the scandalous Three Waters asset grab, untold millions on the ridiculous light rail project in Auckland, $51 million on consultants for the cancelled cycle bridge and $486 million on restructuring the health system in the middle of a pandemic.

“Stop the wasteful spending, Grant. Inject money into the lifeblood of the economy – the crucial businesses that drive this country forward.”

Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

