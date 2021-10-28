Parliament

Labour Party Drops Labour Party Bill

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 7:27 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Only the Labour Party could come up with a policy so bad that even the Labour Party rejects it,” says ACT’s Education and Small Business spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“Labour MP Terisa Ngobi put forward a Member’s Bill that would have given employees leave to attend parent-teacher interviews. The Bill was approved by the entire Labour Party caucus.

“Once again, Labour showed just how ignorant it is about how business works. Once the Bill got to Select Committee and experts explained to Labour the consequences, even Labour could see how damaging it was.

“The Education and Workforce Select Committee, which has a Labour majority and Chair, found that implementing it would be too difficult and recommended it doesn't proceed.

“As a small business owner myself, I know the damage Labour’s policies have done, they just don’t get it.

“Whether it’s constant increases to the minimum wage, another public holiday, unionism by stealth or being forced to operate under the highly restrictive Level 2 conditions, Labour seems intent on making owning a business as difficult as possible.

“Business owners want to do right by their staff, but they need to be able to afford to keep people employed. It’s no good to anyone if it becomes too expensive to keep people on the payroll.

“I congratulate Labour for rejecting this harmful policy. ACT will continue to fight for the businesses who are battling under the Government.”

A copy of the Select Committee Report can be found here.

Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

