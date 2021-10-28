Labour Party Drops Labour Party Bill
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 7:27 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Only the Labour Party could come up with a policy so
bad that even the Labour Party rejects it,” says ACT’s
Education and Small Business spokesperson Chris
Baillie.
“Labour MP Terisa Ngobi put forward a
Member’s Bill that would have given employees leave to
attend parent-teacher interviews. The Bill was approved by
the entire Labour Party caucus.
“Once again, Labour
showed just how ignorant it is about how business works.
Once the Bill got to Select Committee and experts explained
to Labour the consequences, even Labour could see how
damaging it was.
“The Education and Workforce Select
Committee, which has a Labour majority and Chair, found that
implementing it would be too difficult and recommended it
doesn't proceed.
“As a small business owner myself,
I know the damage Labour’s policies have done, they just
don’t get it.
“Whether it’s constant increases
to the minimum wage, another public holiday, unionism by
stealth or being forced to operate under the highly
restrictive Level 2 conditions, Labour seems intent on
making owning a business as difficult as
possible.
“Business owners want to do right by their
staff, but they need to be able to afford to keep people
employed. It’s no good to anyone if it becomes too
expensive to keep people on the payroll.
“I
congratulate Labour for rejecting this harmful policy. ACT
will continue to fight for the businesses who are battling
under the Government.”
A
copy of the Select Committee Report can be found
here.
