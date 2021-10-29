Parliament

Police Pay Offer Less Than Inflation

Friday, 29 October 2021, 12:38 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It’s no wonder the Police are heading to arbitration over their pay offer when it’s less than half the rate of inflation,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.


“Labour is no longer the party for workers. Whether it’s Police, nurses or teachers, Labour has turned its back on them all.

“Police would be better off under ACT’s Alternative Budget than they would under the pay increases proposed by the Government.

“Under ACT’s Alternative Budget an officer on the average wage would get $2540, and another $250 for being fully vaccinated. That’s double what’s currently being offered and even more than the Police Association is asking for.

“Police feel completely abandoned by this Government. Gangs are recruiting faster than Police. The Minister is so invisible, most of them don’t even know who she is.

“We can create the conditions for new opportunities, and we can grow out of the challenges our country faces. But first we need to have the right priorities, which includes helping middle New Zealand, the battlers, like Police, who are being squeezed from every direction.”

Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist


Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

