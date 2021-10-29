Police Pay Offer Less Than Inflation
Friday, 29 October 2021, 12:38 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“It’s no wonder the Police are heading to arbitration
over their pay offer when it’s less than half the rate of
inflation,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris
Baillie.
“Labour is no longer the party for
workers. Whether it’s Police, nurses or teachers, Labour
has turned its back on them all.
“Police would be
better off under ACT’s Alternative Budget than they would
under the pay increases proposed by the
Government.
“Under ACT’s
Alternative Budget an officer on the average wage would
get $2540, and another $250 for being fully vaccinated.
That’s double what’s currently being offered and even
more than the Police Association is asking
for.
“Police feel completely abandoned by this
Government. Gangs are recruiting faster than Police. The
Minister is so invisible, most of them don’t even know who
she is.
“We can create the conditions for new
opportunities, and we can grow out of the challenges our
country faces. But first we need to have the right
priorities, which includes helping middle New Zealand, the
battlers, like Police, who are being squeezed from every
direction.”
