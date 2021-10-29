Disability Reform Welcomed By Greens
Friday, 29 October 2021, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party welcomes the planned reform of the
disability system, including the establishment of a new
Ministry for Disabled People.
“This is a huge
opportunity to make sure the Government has a strong focus
on ensuring everyone in Aotearoa can thrive and participate
fully in our communities,” says Jan Logie, Green
spokesperson for Disability.
“For too long disabled
people have been kept out of policy decisions that affect
their lives. It is heartening to see this new entity is led
by disabled people, for disabled people.
“We look
forward to working with the Government to make sure these
reforms address inequities faced by disabled people,
especially Māori and Pasifika. The new Ministry needs to be
resourced to remove disabling experiences to ensure disabled
people have equal access to education, work opportunities,
health, incomes, and housing.
“We hope this signals
the start of broader reform such as removing the inequities
between ACC and MSD.
“It is crucial that the new
Ministry and accessibility framework honour Te Tiriti o
Waitangi and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with
Disabilities. Partnership with the disabled community and
tangata whenua will help to achieve transformational change
for our disabled
whānau.”
