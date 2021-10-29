Disability Reform Welcomed By Greens

The Green Party welcomes the planned reform of the disability system, including the establishment of a new Ministry for Disabled People.

“This is a huge opportunity to make sure the Government has a strong focus on ensuring everyone in Aotearoa can thrive and participate fully in our communities,” says Jan Logie, Green spokesperson for Disability.

“For too long disabled people have been kept out of policy decisions that affect their lives. It is heartening to see this new entity is led by disabled people, for disabled people.

“We look forward to working with the Government to make sure these reforms address inequities faced by disabled people, especially Māori and Pasifika. The new Ministry needs to be resourced to remove disabling experiences to ensure disabled people have equal access to education, work opportunities, health, incomes, and housing.

“We hope this signals the start of broader reform such as removing the inequities between ACC and MSD.

“It is crucial that the new Ministry and accessibility framework honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Partnership with the disabled community and tangata whenua will help to achieve transformational change for our disabled whānau.”

