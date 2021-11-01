Non-education Farce In Auckland Must End
Monday, 1 November 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government must today announce a swift reopening of
Auckland and Waikato schools to arrest the decline in
students’ education and mental health after more than two
months out of the classroom, National’s Education
spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.
“As modellers,
public health specialists and some principals think of
endless reasons why schools shouldn’t reopen, more than
200,000 Auckland students are increasingly disengaged from
learning.
“This needs to stop now.
“The
risks of kids not going back to school – the
disengagement, the loss of social connection, the forgetting
of how to do maths – outweigh the risks of reopening
schools.
“It is becoming a farce in Auckland. The
roads were busy all weekend as Aucklanders tried their best
to get on with their lives, yet schools remain shut for most
kids.
“The Government’s education decisions make
no sense whatsoever. Why is it safe for years 11-13 to go
back, but not for years 9 and 10, who equally have had two
months to get vaccinated?
“Of course, under-12s
can’t be vaccinated, but other countries aren’t keeping
schools closed until they can be. Is anyone suggesting we
should keep schools shut until all kids are
vaccinated?
“On current settings, it looks like
we’ll just drift along until it’s not worth going back
at all this year, and students will end up being out of the
classroom for more than five months.
“That would be
a
tragedy.”
