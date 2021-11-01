Boosting Housing And Clean Transport Only Realistic Option For LGWM

The Green Party says Let’s Get Wellington Moving can and must address the climate & ecological crises and provide for more affordable homes.

“The world has changed since the Basin Reserve flyover and Mt Vic tunnel were first proposed. We have an urgent need to provide transport and affordable housing options that reduce climate pollution and address the urban housing shortage,” says Julie Anne Genter, Green Party spokesperson for Transport and Urban Development.

“Decisions about transport are intrinsically linked to climate protection, quality of life, increased housing supply and equity. Let’s Get Wellington Moving must address all of these challenges together.

“We can’t spare one dollar of our transport or carbon budget trying to solve the perceived problems of last century. This decade is make or break for Wellington. As more people come to live in the city our transport system needs to be planned in a way that transforms people’s low-carbon travel options and enables new homes to be built.

“Option four of the proposal unveiled today for Let’s Get Wellington Moving seems to offer the greatest opportunity to tackle these issues together. Option 4 boosts housing and contributes the least to climate pollution.

“Option four is also by far the lowest cost and fastest to deliver, which means we can continue to invest in low carbon transport improvements like rapid regional rail, and extending rapid transit connections to the Northern and Eastern suburbs.

“Light rail will provide a fast public transport service able to carry thousands more people than the current bus services – this is by far the better option. It will allow for greater housing capacity along the route from the railway station to Island Bay.

“Mana whenua must be deeply involved in determining the final route, and public transport and the housing it enables must be delivered in a way that is equitable, accessible, and affordable.

“We can and must act to improve our city for the long term with a step change in green, low-carbon and accessible transport and housing options,” says Julie Anne Genter.

