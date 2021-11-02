Food Security Needs Certainty
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government must act now to ensure New Zealand growers
have certainty in how Covid will handled, says National’s
Horticulture spokesperson David Bennett.
“We are
indebted to our growers and producers that provide the food
security our country needs at this time.
“But Covid
is here and it will inevitably impact essential services
such as growers.
“It’s time the Ministry of Health
acted now to determine how this would work in practice. The
issue of vaccinating staff is key, and we saw how protracted
this was for the Government to react to and put rules in
place.
“We know there will be cases of Covid in our
essential food-producing industries soon, and it’s time
the Government acted to give some certainty to businesses on
what the rules of engagement would be in that
situation.
“We also have a sector short on labour,
so any outbreak could severely disrupt the ability for
on-farm activities to be undertaken. It’s time for
direction on processes to take such an event into
account..
“Any failure by the Government to do so
could lead to empty shelves and consumers missing out on
important fruit and
vegetables.”
© Scoop Media
