Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Auditor-General’s Further Damning Assessment Of The Government’s Financial Transparency

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Auditor-General has today agreed with National that this Labour Government’s Budget documentation falls well short of basic requirements for public transparency around the use of taxpayers’ money.

In August, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly and Finance Spokesperson Michael Woodhouse wrote to the Auditor-General, asking him to investigate what appeared to be serious oversights in the Government’s Budget documents.

“The Government allocated huge amounts of taxpayer money to spend, but on numerous instances failed to identify in its Budget documents what actual initiatives that money was to be used for,” says Bayly.

“The requirement for the Government of the day to clearly identify where and how it is spending taxpayer money is the entire point of a Budget.

“It’s fundamental to the way New Zealand’s system of checks and balances works. This information is needed for the media and Parliament to be able to hold the Government to account for its spending decisions.”

“Vote documentation issued as part of the Budget is supposed to transparently show why an appropriation has changed. Appropriations usually change because a new policy initiative is being introduced and funded, or an old one discontinued.

“For example, in 2020 the Government announced a $100 million initiative to boost control of wilding conifers. This is an important programme with a huge amount of funding. The Vote documentation is supposed to identify this initiative within the relevant appropriation.

“Only then can MPs and the public see that the funding is actually there for the programme. This is a mandatory Treasury requirement for departments to follow when preparing their Vote documents. But in this case, and several others that we’ve found so far, the information was omitted.

“By leaving out detail in this way, the Government has effectively made it impossible for MPs and the public to know what the funding is going to be used for and whether initiatives like this one actually get any funding at all.

“The Auditor-General’s response, which has been made public today, is damning and reinforces previous concerns the Auditor-General had around the transparency of some of this Government’s major spending programmes.”

Some of the failings the Auditor-General noted include:

· Initiatives that “should have been included in the New Policy Initiatives and Current and Past Policy Initiatives tables but has been omitted”

· Announcements that “[do] not identify which Votes or appropriations will provide for this expenditure, nor… the number of years over which the funding will be allocated”

· Initiatives where the Auditor-General was “unable to identify any specific references in the Budget documents that correspond to this specific funding announcement”

· Announcements where “the titles of the initiatives announced by the Minister differ from the titles used in the Budget documents”

· “Funding referred to in the Minister’s announcement” that was included in headline information but “it was not possible to identify it because of inconsistency in the terminology used”

“Like National, the Auditor-General has had similar concerns with the Government’s Covid Response and Recovery Fund,” says Bayly.

“Grant Robertson needs to front up and explain why he allowed this to happen, and to take urgent action to fix it.

“He needs to require his Cabinet colleagues to review their Vote documents and to re-issue them wherever the required financial information on policy initiatives is missing.

“Just because Grant Robertson doesn’t like being transparent with taxpayers’ money doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t be. In fact, it’s exactly why he must.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2111/Ltr_Andrew_Bayly_and_Michael_Woodhouse_2_Nov_2021.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype


Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>

Covid-19: Restrictions To Ease In Waikato Tomorrow; Auckland To Move Next Week


Covid-19 restrictions will be eased slightly in Waikato from tomorrow night, and Auckland next Tuesday 9th November at 11:59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Waikato will move to Alert Level 3, Step 2 on Tuesday 2nd November at 11:59pm, meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25... More>>





 
 

Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>


RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Increases Contribution To Global Climate Target
New Zealand will significantly increase its contribution to the global effort to tackle climate change by reducing net greenhouse emissions by 50 percent by 2030, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today on the eve of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow... More>>

ALSO:



Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 