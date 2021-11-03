Parliament

Government Makes A Mockery Of PHARMAC Review

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party can today reveal the review into PHARMAC has been delayed by more than two months,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“The Government was dragged into a review of PHARMAC kicking and screaming. The review was first proposed by ACT during the election campaign and National and Labour only agreed after being backed into a corner during an election debate.

“Labour’s reluctance is now plain for all to see. The interim report was also late. Health Minister Andrew Little has a copy but hasn’t given any indication about when he will release it publicly.

“Now the final report, which was due in December, has been delayed until February next year. Much like the interim report – Little won’t say how long he’ll sit on it before release.

“The fact the review explicitly excludes funding considerations and is taking place in cold isolation from healthcare reforms shows how disingenuous this Government’s approach to Pharmaceuticals really is.

“Andrew Little doesn’t seem to care about the stress and anxiety he is causing people. Patients made submissions in good faith. Not only will they need to wait until next year for the final report, but they are also still waiting for the findings of the interim report to be publicly released.

“For many New Zealanders, funding for pharmaceuticals is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely.

“If this Government is serious when it says, “be kind” it would release the interim report and explain why the final report is delayed.”

Reply 47532 (2021) has been answered

Portfolio: Health (Hon Andrew Little)

Question: Does the Minister expect to receive the Pharmac Review final report before or on 10 December 2021, and if not, why not?

Reply: The due date for the Pharmac Review Final Report has been extended to 28 February 2022, therefore I expect to receive the report by then.

47532 (2021)

Reply 47648 (2021) has been answered

Portfolio: Health (Hon Andrew Little)

Question: Does the Minister intend to release the Pharmac review final report publicly, in a similar manner to what he indicated he is doing for the interim report?

Reply: Yes.

47648 (2021)

