Public – Not Gangsters – Warned Over Mob Tangi

Another gang funeral procession in Porirua today has seen the Police hand over public roads to gangs once again, says National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown.

“Instead of warning the gangs to follow the law, Police have instead warned the public to avoid most areas of Porirua this afternoon because of a gang funeral.

“This is yet another example of why gangs feel they are above the law under this soft-on-crime Labour Government, while law-biding Kiwis are told to stay out of their way.

“It is unacceptable that roads should be packed with gang members causing significant disruption to residents but the advice from Police is for residents is to suck it up.

“This is the second large gang event in Porirua in less than a month to cause significant disruption to local residents. New Zealanders are tired of gangs being able to do whatever they want while the Government facilitates their behaviour.

“Everyone is entitled to grieve loved ones but that right doesn’t come at the expense of the safety of others. So far this gang funeral has already blocked roads for hours, seen gang members dropping wheelies and even blocking entire streets.

“Local residents know their complaints will fall on deaf ears from a Government that takes a soft approach on gangs, a Government that would rather force the public to watch on and tolerate gang intimidation.

“It also explains why gang numbers have skyrocketed by 53 per cent in the last four years.

“Whether it’s giving $2.75 million to a Mongrel Mob-led meth programme, donating at gang hui, or the increased gang violence we are seeing, New Zealanders have had enough of the soft-on-crime approach this Labour Government has towards gangs.”

