Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Business Owners Angry Over Robertson’s Comments

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Small business owners in the retail sector deserve answers from the Deputy Prime Minister after he declared that throughout the whole pandemic “less than a handful of cases” were transmitted in retail settings, National’s Small Business spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“Minister Robertson’s comments were in reference to Auckland moving to Level 3 Step 2 next week which will allow certain retail businesses to open. However, it does beg the question, if retail settings are such low-risk environments why not allow businesses to open today, or last week, or a month ago?

“Businesses are on their knees. Many have already collapsed. How many businesses could have scraped through if allowed to trade from last week or earlier?

“A large part of the distress business owners are feeling comes from the uncertainty of when their nightmare will be over. The inconsistencies in the Government’s policies and comments are salt in their wounds.

“Labour are making up policy on the fly and this means they aren’t checking that it is consistent with what is already in play or what has been said. Logic cannot be found in many of the parameters the Government has used for their restrictions.

“Grant Robertson owes businesses an explanation as to why he has watched their life’s work go down the drain while knowing that throughout the pandemic few cases can be attributed to their environment. When did he realise retail was safe? Why did he not act sooner?

“A week is a long time in politics, but it is even longer when you’re borrowing against your house to keep your business afloat and the Government has extended your lockdown for another week.”

 Minister Robertson’s comments were on Radio NZ this morning https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/454907/grant-robertson-unenthused-on-set-times-for-travel-out-of-auckland

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>

Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased


The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>





 
 


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>


RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 