Auckland’s Education Funk Hurting Students
Friday, 5 November 2021, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Ongoing uncertainty about schools reopening in Auckland
has put much of the education system there into a funk, with
students missing out, says National’s education
spokesperson Paul Goldsmith.
“It seems the reopening
of senior schools is actually optional, with many secondary
schools choosing to carry on operating largely online,
rather than seizing the chance to welcome all senior
students back to class to revise before upcoming
exams.
“This inexplicable lack of enthusiasm to
re-engage directly with students, and importantly letting
them re-engage with each other, reflects the malaise hanging
over the much of the city.
“It flows directly from
the lack of urgency shown by the Government to get kids back
to class after months at home.
“Labour seems to have
largely written off the rest of the school
year.
“Rather than resignation and drift, we need
leadership and direction from the Government.
“With
high levels of community vaccination, there’s no reason
why we should reopen all schools immediately, and no reason
why the Education Minister shouldn’t give students,
parents and teachers the message that for years 1-10
there’ll be a good month of schooling before we break for
summer.”
