Another Day, Another Shooting – Enough Is Enough
Friday, 5 November 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Yesterday an innocent family was caught in the crossfire
of firearms violence and today someone has been shot and
killed – enough is enough, says National’s Police
spokesperson Simeon Brown.
“Aucklanders are rightly
terrified by escalating firearms violence on their streets
and want the Government to take urgent action to introduce
the Firearms Prohibition Order legislation they promised
back in May.
“National’s Firearms Prohibition
Orders will allow Police to conduct warrantless search
powers on those who have a FPO against their name, and take
firearms out of the hands of gang members. The legislation
will also make it illegal for a gang member to obtain a
valid firearms licence.
“Instead of working with
National, Police Minister Poto Williams promised in May it
would introduce legislation similar to my member’s bill.
But the Government has done nothing.
“Now people are
being terrorised and killed.
“The Government still
hasn’t delivered any legislation to give police new powers
to place FPOs against dangerous gang members. With two
shootings in as many days, it cannot delay this legislation
anymore.
“National’s Firearms Prohibition Orders
Bill was ready to go but the Government shot it down simply
to play politics. The safety of New Zealanders continues to
be jeopardised.
“Each day the Government delays on
this issue, New Zealanders are put at risk. Now is the time
for action, but there’s nothing coming from a Labour
Government that is soft and weak on
crime.”
