Retail Crime Unit A Good Move, But Where Are The Police We Were Promised?
Monday, 8 November 2021, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Today’s announcement that Police will establish a
dedicated unit to tackling increasing retail crime is a good
move, but the Government also needs to deliver on its 2017
promise of 1800 more officers, says National’s Police
spokesman Simeon Brown.
“Retail NZ has been
concerned about the increasing rate of retail crime and it
is good to see Police are finally hearing these concerns and
taking action.
“While this new unit will play an
important role in supporting and advising retailers dealing
with increased violence and aggression, the Government has
failed to deliver on its promises of adding 1800 new
officers over three years, meaning Police are, as the Police
Commissioner has admitted, ‘thinly spread’.
“The
Government’s lack of delivery on the 1800 new officers is
hindering the Police’s ability to be effective in the
community and to keep the public safe.
“Police
resources are also significantly strained in Auckland, with
240 officers guarding MIQ facilities and more than 300
officers dedicated to enforcing the Auckland Covid
border.
“This is putting enormous pressure on
Police, which is unable to respond to the real concerns
raised by Retail NZ members.
“More support for
retailers facing increased violence is good news, but the
Government needs to also complete the recruitment of the
1800 new police, set a date for opening Auckland up and
ending MIQ so that these officers can get back to their job
of preventing crime and holding offenders to
account.”
