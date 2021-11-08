Auckland Moves To Step 2

Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing.

“Vaccination rates are high in Auckland, having hit 90 percent first dose, and so we can continue to ease restrictions safely on our way to re-opening,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We are easing those restrictions that pose the least risk first. We know for instance that things like outdoor gatherings or picnics haven’t contributed to case increases but have made a difference to people’s wellbeing.

“Based on current projections Auckland should reach the 90 percent double vaccinated milestone by the end of the month. Cabinet has a check-in on November the 29th and there is a strong expectation that Auckland will likely move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework following this check-in.

“On Wednesday I will head to Auckland to support the ongoing vaccination effort and meet with local businesses and local Government representatives.

“The far north of Northland will move back to Level 2 at 11.59pm on Thursday 11 November.

“We have seen very high testing rates in the far north tripling in the last seven days and 10 to 15 percent of the population being tested. We will continue contact tracing and testing,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The next alert level review will be on Monday 15 November.



