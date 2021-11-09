Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Steps In To Fund Infrastructure For Auckland Housing

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Up to 1,260 additional homes enabled across five Auckland suburbs

· Mount Roskill, Māngere and Northcote get significant increase in wastewater, stormwater and clean water capacity

· Improved water discharge to Tāmaki Estuary, reducing flooding risk

· Improved road safety and walking and cycling safety across Tāmaki and Oranga

Five Auckland suburbs are getting a major Government housing boost from the Housing Acceleration Fund, enabling up to 1,260 additional homes on top of the 2,500 additional homes that have already been supported by Government funding, the Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods announced today.

“$282 million will be spent on Large Scale Projects (LSPs) in Mt Roskill, Mangere, Tāmaki, Oranga and Northcote, in Auckland’s first big chunk of Housing Acceleration funding,” says Housing Minister Megan Woods.

“It’s another massive investment in Tāmaki Makaurau which needs more investment in underlying housing infrastructure like pipes and roads. We’re stepping in with funding for these areas to fix decades of under-investment in infrastructure that will have wider benefits for the communities, including improved sewerage, and flood prevention. This is a key part of the Government’s plan to address the housing crisis by increasing supply through our strategically located LSPs in areas where people want to live.

“Auckland has an estimated housing shortage of more than 25,000 homes. Replacing ageing pipes and improving roading is essential to future proof and grow these communities. These LSPs provide quality housing where it is needed most and the investment in infrastructure unlocks the potential for future market-led development.

“Between the government and Auckland Council we have identified that these are the places where we want more growth. While the Government is putting in more money in this early step, Auckland Council will contribute more funding later,” Megan Woods said.

The HAF funding will also make a significant contribution to cleaning up the environment across many neighborhoods, with the removal of contaminants such as asbestos, arsenic and lead as old homes are demolished.

These communities will also benefit from improved traffic safety and an increase in public transport accessibility through transport infrastructure investment, along with new cycleways and safer access for pedestrians.

As part of the Auckland Partnership, the government and Auckland Council have agreed these areas as joint spatial priorities for growth. While Auckland Council has allocated some funding towards the LSPs, additional government funding is needed for the projects to continue at pace.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established
The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives... More>>



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 