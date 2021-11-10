Reform ACC To Support Survivors Of Sexual Violence
Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 8:36 am
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party is launching
a campaign today calling on the Minister for ACC, Carmel
Sepuloni to ensure all survivors of sexual assault get the
support they need, when they need it.
The Green Party
is calling on the Minister to:
· Remove the
requirement that survivors of sexual assault complete a
lengthy assessment before accessing long term support;
and
· Provide mental health support for all sexual
assault victims
“For many survivors of sexual
assault, ACC is not a safe place to turn to get the support
they need, unlike it is for someone who, say, suffers a
sports injury. This needs to urgently change,” says Green
Party spokesperson for ACC Jan Logie.
“It can take a
lot for survivors of sexual assault to reach out for help.
But right now, ACC’s processes mean that many survivors
often have to go through a long and traumatising process
before getting the help they need.
“The Green Party
is calling on the Minister to change the system so that
survivors of sexual assault can go to ACC knowing that their
story will be believed and that they can access the support
they need without having to jump through legal hoops. By
doing this, by believing survivors, those who need it will
be able to get help.
“ACC should be there in times
of unexpected need. But right now nearly two thirds of
people who go to ACC for help following sexual violence are
not successful.
“Signing our petition will send a
message to the Minister that people want New Zealand to be a
place where survivors are believed, and there are no
barriers to getting the help they
need."
