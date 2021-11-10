Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Living Wage For Public Service Contractors

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Some of the lowest paid workers in government will be moved to the living wage, with a direction to extend it to contractors in the cleaning, catering and security guard sectors.

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins says core Public Service departments and agencies have been directed to ensure that contracts for cleaning, catering and security guards signed or renewed after 1 December pay at least the living wage rate of $22.75 per hour.

“Fixing low pay is a priority for this Government. We committed to extend these living wage guarantees in our election manifesto,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Cleaners, caterers and security guards on Public Service contracts with third parties do valuable work, but are not always paid at levels that allow them a decent standard of living.

“Many departments have already moved to address low wages for these workers. But Government needs to send a clear signal to give greater certainty for workers, departments and private sector businesses who hold these contracts,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Government agencies have incredible buying power. We are using the levers of central government procurement to drive real and progressive change,” Stuart Nash said.

“We have signalled we will use procurement to enhance opportunities for diverse businesses and for women, Maori, Pasifika, youth and disabled workers; to help achieve climate change goals; and in this case, ensure people are paid a wage they can live on.

“I congratulate agencies like MBIE who have implemented the living wage in contracts for MIQ facilities. All staff across the 32 facilities are now on living wage equivalent or higher, and there is a provision built in for wages to continue to increase as the living wage increases,” Stuart Nash said.

We have made real progress to address low pay since 2018 by increasing the minimum wage every year, making it easier to raise pay equity claims, and agreeing to bring in Fair Pay agreements. The extension of the living wage is another milestone alongside these decisions,” Michael Wood said.

“The living wage will improve living standards for workers and their whānau, which is even more important during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Low-paid workers are particularly vulnerable to the economic impacts of the crisis.

“I want to acknowledge the work of the Living Wage Movement Aotearoa and its allies in pushing for this change. We committed to extend the living wage in our manifesto, and for the Public Service to lead by example,” Michael Wood said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

ALSO:



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 