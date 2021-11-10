Bill Passes To Make Superannuation Fairer
Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The passing of the third reading of a bill to increase
the residency requirement for Superannuation from 10 years
to 20 years will make the system fairer, says National’s
Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly.
“This is the second
of my members bills to be passed, a rarity in
opposition.
“The New Zealand Superannuation and
Retirement Income (Fair Residency) Amendment Bill passed
with the support of the Government as well as the Act Party,
which I appreciate.
“This Bill presents a small but
necessary change to how long it takes for an immigrant to
become eligible for Superannuation in New Zealand, shifting
from a globally low 10 years, up to 20 years.
“The
change will happen over a smooth transition period, with the
time requirement increasing gradually over the course of 10
years. The majority of immigrants who are already residents
will not be affected by these changes. Those who are will
have plenty of time to prepare, due to the delayed
commencement of the Bill.
“We have made carve-outs
for refugees, who may not choose when they come into the
country, and also allowed time worked in the Cook Islands,
Niue, and Tokelau to count toward the
requirement.
“We hope that these changes make the
system fairer, while not causing any financial stress to
those who have already prepared for their
retirement.”
