Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Forget The Right Side Of History, Is EECA On The Side Of Taxpayers?

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 7:11 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Amidst a global pandemic where debt and spending are at record highs, taxpayers have forked out almost $600,000 for a 30 second video about being on the ‘right side’ of climate change,” says ACT’s Energy spokesperson Simon Court.

“The propaganda video is produced by GENLESS, a campaign run by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) to persuade people to use less energy. It describes itself as “a way of thinking and choice to act.”

“The video titled “Will we be on the right side of history?” shows photos of historic events. It cost $330,671 to produce and $246,453 to promote it.

“What’s even more baffling about the cost of the video is that it’s just a collection of file photos. It wouldn’t have required a cameraperson, lighting or sound technician. So how on earth did it cost $11,000 a second?

“Throwing around $600,000 might feel like chump change to Energy Minister Megan Woods but this money comes from hardworking Kiwis and it all adds up.

“New Zealanders have household budgets they need to manage; the Government should take the same care when managing its spending.

“The Government is running deficits while the economy is hot, what will it do when things cool down and we need stimulus? It’s time for this Government to take some responsibility and show taxpayers some respect.

“The Crown Entity, which should demonstrate political neutrality, also encourages people to sign a petition and write to their local MP. The Minister needs to rein them in.

“As a country, we deserve better.”

A copy of the video can be found here: https://genless.govt.nz/right-side-of-history/

Written Parliamentary Questions:

Reply 47682 (2021) has been answered
Portfolio: Energy and Resources (Hon Dr Megan Woods)
Question: What was the cost of producing the EECA "Will we be on the right side of history?" video?

Reply: EECA informs me the cost of producing the Right Side of History video was $330,671 (including the 30 second and 15 second versions in both English and Te Reo).
47682 (2021)

Reply 47679 (2021) has been answered
Portfolio: Energy and Resources (Hon Dr Megan Woods)

Question: What was the cost of advertising the EECA "Will we be on the right side of history" video?
Reply: EECA informs me that, to date, they have spent $246,453 promoting the video (including the 30 second and 15 second versions in both English and Te Reo).
47679 (2021)

Reply 47681 (2021) has been answered
Portfolio: Energy and Resources (Hon Dr Megan Woods)
Question: Was the EECA "Will we be on the right side of history" video show to the Minister prior to being released?
Reply: No.
47681 (2021)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 