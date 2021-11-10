Forget The Right Side Of History, Is EECA On The Side Of Taxpayers?

“Amidst a global pandemic where debt and spending are at record highs, taxpayers have forked out almost $600,000 for a 30 second video about being on the ‘right side’ of climate change,” says ACT’s Energy spokesperson Simon Court.

“The propaganda video is produced by GENLESS, a campaign run by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) to persuade people to use less energy. It describes itself as “a way of thinking and choice to act.”

“The video titled “Will we be on the right side of history?” shows photos of historic events. It cost $330,671 to produce and $246,453 to promote it.

“What’s even more baffling about the cost of the video is that it’s just a collection of file photos. It wouldn’t have required a cameraperson, lighting or sound technician. So how on earth did it cost $11,000 a second?

“Throwing around $600,000 might feel like chump change to Energy Minister Megan Woods but this money comes from hardworking Kiwis and it all adds up.

“New Zealanders have household budgets they need to manage; the Government should take the same care when managing its spending.

“The Government is running deficits while the economy is hot, what will it do when things cool down and we need stimulus? It’s time for this Government to take some responsibility and show taxpayers some respect.

“The Crown Entity, which should demonstrate political neutrality, also encourages people to sign a petition and write to their local MP. The Minister needs to rein them in.

“As a country, we deserve better.”

A copy of the video can be found here: https://genless.govt.nz/right-side-of-history/

Written Parliamentary Questions:

Reply 47682 (2021) has been answered

Portfolio: Energy and Resources (Hon Dr Megan Woods)

Question: What was the cost of producing the EECA "Will we be on the right side of history?" video?

Reply: EECA informs me the cost of producing the Right Side of History video was $330,671 (including the 30 second and 15 second versions in both English and Te Reo).

47682 (2021)

Reply 47679 (2021) has been answered

Portfolio: Energy and Resources (Hon Dr Megan Woods)

Question: What was the cost of advertising the EECA "Will we be on the right side of history" video?

Reply: EECA informs me that, to date, they have spent $246,453 promoting the video (including the 30 second and 15 second versions in both English and Te Reo).

47679 (2021)

Reply 47681 (2021) has been answered

Portfolio: Energy and Resources (Hon Dr Megan Woods)

Question: Was the EECA "Will we be on the right side of history" video show to the Minister prior to being released?

Reply: No.

47681 (2021)

© Scoop Media

