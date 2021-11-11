Parliament

The ACT Bus Is In Town

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 8:52 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party has today unveiled our new mobile community office, a bus that will travel the country as we continue listening to the concerns of New Zealanders,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This afternoon the bus will be parked at the Napier Soundshell on Marine Parade. Simon Court and I will be available to speak with the Napier community about the things that concern them, whether it’s Three Waters, the rising cost of living, gang crime or education standards.

“Our MPs will travel all around New Zealand, including places that are hard to get to, or areas where people feel they’re not seeing enough of their local representative. We will have a particular focus on areas that are not serviced by airports.

“The bus is custom built as a mobile office, it has table so meetings can be carried out and a canopy off the side for events.

“Our bus will be out and about all year around and will be at the centre of three major tours a year, like the recent Honest Conversations Tour. It will also be present at big events, like Fieldays.

“Our 10 MPs will sub on and off for as it travels the country. We will use it as a mobile community office.

“ACT is listening to New Zealanders. We understand the issues facing Kiwi battlers. Whether it’s the ute tax, Significant Natural Areas or the inability to get workers, we are listening. As a country, we deserve better.

“Our mobile electorate office will be open to anyone who needs help or advice.”

