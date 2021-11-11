The ACT Bus Is In Town
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 8:52 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party has today unveiled our new mobile
community office, a bus that will travel the country as we
continue listening to the concerns of New Zealanders,”
says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“This afternoon the
bus will be parked at the Napier Soundshell on Marine
Parade. Simon Court and I will be available to speak with
the Napier community about the things that concern them,
whether it’s Three Waters, the rising cost of living, gang
crime or education standards.
“Our MPs will travel
all around New Zealand, including places that are hard to
get to, or areas where people feel they’re not seeing
enough of their local representative. We will have a
particular focus on areas that are not serviced by
airports.
“The bus is custom built as a mobile
office, it has table so meetings can be carried out and a
canopy off the side for events.
“Our bus will be out
and about all year around and will be at the centre of three
major tours a year, like the recent Honest Conversations
Tour. It will also be present at big events, like
Fieldays.
“Our 10 MPs will sub on and off for as it
travels the country. We will use it as a mobile community
office.
“ACT is listening to New Zealanders. We
understand the issues facing Kiwi battlers. Whether it’s
the ute tax, Significant Natural Areas or the inability to
get workers, we are listening. As a country, we deserve
better.
“Our mobile electorate office will be open
to anyone who needs help or
advice.”
