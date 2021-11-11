ACT Launches Three Strikes Petition
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party won’t stand by as the Government goes
soft on our worst and most violent offenders, today
we are launching a petition against the repeal,” says
ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.
“Three
Strikes was an ACT idea introduced in 2010 to send a signal
to violent offenders that New Zealanders won’t tolerate
repeated violent and sexual offending.
“The average
Three Strikes offender has 74 convictions.
“Just 18
people have been sentenced to a Third Strike. The total
number of people sentenced to a first, second or third
strike account for just one percent of the people sentenced
in our courts. This is the worst of the worst. These
offenders leave behind a long list of victims, some who will
never fully recover from the trauma.
“For every
offence carried out, there is a victim. Labour seems to have
forgotten that.
“ACT will campaign against the
repeal of this law that deters violent
offending.
“Under this Government gang numbers have
ballooned, according to Labour, if you wear a patch, you
have more rights than any other citizen.
“The repeal
of this law is just another signal that this Government is
soft on crime.
“Our petition sends a message to
Labour that New Zealanders won’t stand for
this.
“As part of the next Government, ACT will push
to reintroduce Three Strikes, because victims of violent
crime deserve justice and New Zealanders deserve to be
safe.”
