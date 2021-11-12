Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Joint Statement Following Australia-Aotearoa New Zealand Foreign Minister Consultations

Friday, 12 November 2021, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta
Minister Of Foreign Affairs
Minita Take Aorerea

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, and Aotearoa New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Local Government and Associate Minister for Māori Development, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, have today held the biannual Australia-New Zealand Foreign Minister Consultations.

Minister Payne welcomed Minister Mahuta to Australia on Minister Mahuta’s first overseas visit as Foreign Minister. Ministers welcomed the opportunity to meet again in person to strengthen the special trans-Tasman relationship, which is one of whānau, and to acknowledge the unique role of the indigenous peoples of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in the identity of both countries. The Ministers expressed their support for the ongoing trans-Tasman engagement under the Australia Aotearoa New Zealand Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement.

At the meeting held in Katoomba in the Blue Mountains, the Ministers discussed ways to continue to deepen and strengthen cooperation between Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand as we stand together in facing strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific and on global issues.

The Ministers emphasised the importance of an open and inclusive Indo Pacific region of sovereign, resilient and prosperous states, who can pursue their interests free from coercion, supported by robust regional institutions and our shared support to the Pacific through Australia’s Step-up and New Zealand’s Partnering for Resilience approach. They reaffirmed their intent to work together to preserve the liberal international order that has underpinned stability and prosperity in the region, and to foster a sustainable regional balance where all countries – large and small – can freely pursue their legitimate interests. They affirmed their strong support for open, rules-based trade based on market principles.

They acknowledged the unique role of the Pacific Islands Forum in projecting a strong and unified Pacific voice on the global stage. The Ministers recognised the Pacific as an integral part of the wider region and that our collective work with Pacific partners makes a key contribution to wider regional stability and long-term resilience.

The Ministers highlighted their support for Southeast Asia’s contribution to regional prosperity and security and reiterated their commitment to ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. They discussed the importance of regional partnerships to stability, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and the role of AUKUS in this network. The Ministers reaffirmed their longstanding, steadfast commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and to their international and regional obligations in this regard.

Minister Payne and Minister Mahuta agreed on the importance of continuing to coordinate with other likeminded countries and building broad coalitions on issues reflecting common interests and shared values. The Ministers agreed the advancement of human rights was a priority.

The Ministers emphasised the need to strengthen gender equality and promote women’s leadership. They agreed that progressing the Pacific Leaders’ Gender Equality Declaration remains at the forefront of our co-operation in the region.

The Ministers agreed on the need for coordinated regional and global action on climate change, including working with Pacific partners to strengthen climate resilience. The Ministers also agreed the importance of coordinated action on future pandemic preparedness and strengthened regional health systems.

The Ministers discussed the continuing impact of the COVID pandemic among many Pacific island countries, emphasising the special role that Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand played in collaborating with Pacific partners in the face of economic and social impacts brought about by the pandemic, including working with Pacific partners to provide access to high quality and critical infrastructure.

The Ministers agreed on the need to maintain efforts on COVID-19 vaccination in the region and to work on means to maximise economic opportunities for our Pacific partners as we emerge from the pandemic.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26: The Final Push For An Elusive Agreement


UK optimism aside, nobody at COP26 thinks an agreement will be forthcoming for the official deadline tomorrow, not with-standing the breakthrough agreement between the US and China.
And now Scoop Editor Alastair Thompson, reporting from Glasgow, says he has been told staff working on the entrances to the venue have been asked if they can be available to stay on the job for an additional two days... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 