Good Work On Boosters, Now Tell Us About The Border

Monday, 15 November 2021, 4:41 pm
“The Government’s announcement on boosters showed how all announcements should be done. Cabinet made the decision; the Prime Minister immediately shared the information with the public. People now know what the Government will do, and when,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.


“We now know that if you had your vaccine six months ago, you will be able to get a booster starting in two weeks’ time, starting on November 29th. There was no announcement that the details of boosters will be announced at some time later in the week.


“The decision on Auckland’s borders and the shift to the traffic light system, though, remain the subject of recently announced future announcements. They should stop announcing announcements and simply give people certainty.


“If the COVID-19 Protection Framework, or ‘traffic light system’ offers better protection than the Alert Level Framework, then at what level of vaccination is that true? We’d been led to believe that level was 90 per cent, because that was the level at which the shift was supposed to happen.


“Jacinda needs to stop playing games, she doesn’t seem to appreciate that people’s lives are on hold and livelihoods are at stake. It’s exhausting for people to hear they have to wait until Wednesday, or the 29th. Treat us like grown ups and tell us a) what the Government knows and b) what uncertainties it still faces.


“It’s time to give New Zealanders some certainty, instead of announcements about announcements.”

Government: Booster Vaccine Available From End Of November


Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will start being administered from 29 November, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Medsafe has already approved use of Pfizer as a booster for people who are 18 years or older,” Chris Hipkins said. “Following further advice to Cabinet from the vaccine technical advisory group... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

