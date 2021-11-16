Parliament

National Acknowledges Passing Of John Luxton

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 5:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

On behalf of the National Party, it is with deep sympathy that I acknowledge the passing of former National MP John Luxton.

John succeeded his father, Jack, as the Member of Parliament for Matamata in 1987. It was a seat he held until 1996, before holding the reconstituted seat of Karapiro until his retirement from politics in 2002.

John was appointed to Cabinet when National won the 1990 election and served in the Jim Bolger and Jenny Shipley governments.

He understood what mattered to New Zealanders, holding ministerial responsibilities for Energy, Housing, Maori Affairs, Police, Commerce, Industry, Fisheries, Lands, Customs and Agriculture. He was also an Associate Minister of Education and of Overseas Trade.

John was strongly committed to his constituents and displayed outstanding loyalty to his electorate and the National Party.

Affable and courteous to a tee, John will also be fondly remembered for his keen sense of humour and kindness.

My sincere condolences, and those of the New Zealand National Party, go to John’s family and friends.

He will be missed.

